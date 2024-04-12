Pittsburgh-area business takes your trash to the curb

Pittsburgh-area business takes the trash to the curb for you

Pittsburgh-area business takes the trash to the curb for you

Pittsburgh-area business takes the trash to the curb for you

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new business wants to take a weekly chore off your hands. They will take your trash to the curb and put your cans back after it's gone.

Taking out the trash may be a chore some people don't want to do or are unable to do. That's why this business got started -- to really help people who might otherwise not be able to do it.

"Hey, we're all human. I think we all forget to take out the trash sometimes. It's a burden. It's just one thing at home we want to make sure you don't have to worry about," said Curbside Appeal owner Mike Prosky.

Prosky and his business will come to your house, take the can to the curb and put it back in the rightful spot after it's all gone.

"We wanted to do it for elderly people, people that don't have the time, people like me that just don't really want to do it myself," Prosky said.

In Allegheny County, census data says 20 percent of the population is 65 and older, and that doesn't include people who may have physical issues or limitations preventing them from taking out the trash.

"I think there's a lot of people out there that can't take their trash out, physically cannot -- disabled, elderly, what have you," he said.

Cans aren't getting smaller either. Prosky is about 6-foot-2 and some cans go to his hip.

"It's only getting heavier so I don't see any end in the future," Prosky said.

Prosky started the business in March and has a handful of customers in the Penn Hills and Plum areas. He plans to keep his business in the eastern suburbs for now while he gets started.

Rates for getting rid of your trash $40 a month for weekly service and $20 for biweekly service.

"People are surprised the service exists and they think it's a great thing," he said.

For more details, call 412-609-4495.