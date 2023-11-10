Pittsburgh-area band directors to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Seven Pittsburgh-area band directors will march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

The band directors from Allegheny and Washington counties were selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country during Nov. 23's parade.

Scott Albert from Shaler, Eryn Carranza from South Fayette, Linda Voegler Granite from North Allegheny, Jessica Haberman from Northgate, Cyndi Mancini from Montour, Louise Marino from Mt. Lebanon and David Young from Peters Township will join the Saluting America's Band Directors parade.

"We are very excited and honored to be selected to march and perform with a prestigious group of music educators from across the country this coming Thanksgiving," Scott Albert said in a news release from Saluting America's Band Directors.

The marching band's theme is "America's band directors: We teach music. We teach life." It's meant to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators.

Saluting America's Band Directors said the music educators, who "not only teach and direct music" but "teach about life itself," have collectively mentored hundreds of thousands of students.

The Pickerington, Ohio-based Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation sponsored the Saluting America's Band Directors project. Sewell dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the central Ohio area for almost 40 years.