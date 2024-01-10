Pittsburgh approves new apartment building in Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh has OK'd a new apartment building in Uptown.

Developers say in addition to housing and retail, its exterior will set it apart from any other building in the city.

The new building will be located in Uptown, and developers say it's not only going to add value to the neighborhood, it's also going to be one massive artist canvas.

Called the Phoenix on Forbes and developed by GSX Ventures, the building will occupy an entire city block bracketed at Forbes Avenue at Watson and Marion at Van Braam Streets. Bill Kolano of Kolano Design says it's going to be eye-catching.

"We're hoping that we get some very sophisticated museum-quality art that we can put onto the building," Kolano said.

And these pieces will not be suitable for framing because they're going to be massive.

"This is really an intentional movement to push art forward to the front of the building, not on the side, not on a leftover space," Kolano said.

Who will create these murals has yet to be determined but the final work must be approved by the city. And this exterior art display will not be a limited engagement.

"The developers are anticipating a change every 5-7 years," Kolano said.

Kolano says Pittsburgh artists will play a part in the project. KDKA-TV spoke to some folks who live and work in the area of the proposed building about the project.

"Depending on the mural, I think it will bring a lot of positivity and the spirit and the heart. A lot of people will be motivated to do things with their life on a positive productive level," Bryan Gore said.

"My husband was a painter, I think it's the best idea going," Kendall Stanley said.

Construction on the building is expected to begin later this year and be completed in late 2025.