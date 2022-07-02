Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University exploring EMS partnership program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University are working on a possible partnership.

It's all to help study a new program involving Pittsburgh's EMS personnel.

According to a report from the Trib, Pittsburgh is the third city in the country to allow first responders to give buprenorphine.

Buprenorphine is used to treat and help someone going through an overdose withdrawl.

That can happen after they are given Narcan.

Johns Hopkins wants to analyze the data and see when there is a recurrence of overdose.