Pittsburgh and Dortmund, Germany sign 'Transatlantic Innovation and Climate Partnership'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh and its sister city Dortmund, Germany signed a brand new partnership on Friday morning.

"I am proud to announce that today the City of Pittsburgh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Dortmund," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "This agreement empowers our two Cities and will help guide our exchanges and city-to-city cooperation. In April and May 2022, our cities hosted exchanges – thanks to a grant from the European Union's International Urban Regional Cooperation program – which inspired this formal commitment to a continued partnership. Together we will continue to pursue cooperation on climate technologies, the economy, and a just transition for our post-industrial cities to ensure all our residents have opportunities to thrive."

As Mayor Gainey said in the virtual signing ceremony, it will focus on climate technologies, economic opportunities, and administration exchanges.

Both Pittsburgh and Dortmund are post-industrial cities working toward transitions and providing opportunities for those who live there.

"Many municipal issues lend themselves to thinking outside the box and adopting solutions from other cities or working on them together," said Dortmund Mayor Thomas Westphal. "In the spirit of urban diplomacy, the networking of cities worldwide is a necessary way to constantly improve as a municipality, but also to be able to provide inspiration for other regions."

The Sister Cities Association of Pittsburgh developed the partnership between Pittsburgh and Dortmund and the agreement takes effect immediately and will last through December 31, 2025.