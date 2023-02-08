Watch CBS News
1 killed in Allentown shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Beltzhoover Ave. around 5:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. 

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

