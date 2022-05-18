Watch CBS News
Allentown community hosts prayer vigil for two teens killed in same spot

By Jennifer Borrasso

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community gathered for a prayer vigil after two 17-year-olds were gunned down in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood nearly a year apart. 

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace organized the event honoring Izeyah Clancy and Isaiah Anderson. 

Clancy was killed last year. 

"I wouldn't wish this pain on nobody. This pain hurts every day," said Clancy's mom Earlene.

Nearly a year later, Clancy's friend Isaiah Anderson was killed outside the same market. 

The vigil's organizer, Rev. Eileen Smith, is calling for the violence to stop. 

"We know this violence is disproportionately impacting the Black community and they need more role models. There needs to be more street outreach, interventionist," Smith said. 

Jennifer Borrasso
First published on May 17, 2022 / 11:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

