City and county joint report details tax-exempt property and its impact on revenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A joint report from the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County controllers details the prevalence of tax-exempt property and the impact they have on city and county revenue.

Non-profits, including hospitals and universities, are exempt from paying taxes under the federal tax code.

The report found 10% of non-government property in the county is exempt and 20% in the city.

The five largest institutions are UPMC, AHN, the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and Duquesne University.

According to the controllers' report, if those five weren't exempt, they would contribute $127.5 million each year to local municipalities, school districts and the county.

Click here to read the full report from the controllers.