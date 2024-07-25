Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Allderdice High School teacher and football coach Jerry Haslett dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools announced on Thursday morning that the Pittsburgh Allderdice High School Activities and Atheltic Director Jerry Haslett has died. 

"Coach Haslett was known for his hard work, quick wit, and heart of gold," the district said in a statement provided to KDKA. "He always put students first and developed long-lasting relationships with students and peers. His impact stretched far beyond their time in high school, with many joining him as peers and assistant coaches on the football team." 

He began his work as a teacher in 2001 with Pittsburgh Public Schools as a teacher at Pittsburgh Perry Traditional Academy. 

Haslett joined the staff at Pittsburgh Allderdice in 2007 as a business teacher from Oliver High School. 

In 2009 Haslett took over as the football coach and led them to their first City League Championship in 50 years when they won in 2017. They would go on to win a second consecutive title in 2018 and won again in 2021. 

"Jerry had many talents, serving as the school's Activities and Athletic Director," the district's statement continued. "He planned homecoming dances and football plays, always doing what it took to make things special for students. Mr. Haslett leaves a lasting mark on our hearts and minds, and his memory will live on through the students he served."

Pittsburgh Public Schools will provide assistance for students and staff affected by this news. They will share those resources with families in the coming days. 

