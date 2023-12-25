Pittsburgh has 8th-warmest Christmas on record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good evening! And Merry Christmas!

DAILY AVERAGE: High: 38 degrees; Low: 25 degrees

AWARE: Scattered showers start tonight that last through Thursday, switches to snow by Friday

We hit 60 degrees on Monday, which makes it the eighth-warmest Christmas on record!

Hope you enjoyed the dry weather because rain will start moving in later Monday night. Widespread showers will last all through the night and into Tuesday. Most of it appears to be shower activity, but the unsettled weather does not stop there. Heavier rain moves in on Wednesday morning, but it should clear out by the afternoon.

Lingering rain showers stick through Thursday and Friday. Rain totals over those few days could be between 1/2 inches and 1 1/2 inches.

Cold air will start to move in on Friday, which will switch over some of the rain into snow. Light mixing showers will happen on Friday, but that cold air won't leave us by the end of the year. New Year's Eve weekend is looking chilly, with highs in the 30s and overnight temperatures in the 20s.

So, as we're ringing in 2024, we're going to need the extra layers!

TONIGHT: Rain Showers, low of 47 degrees

TOMORROW: Rain Showers, high of 56 degrees