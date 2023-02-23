Pittsburgh hits 70 degrees for 3rd time in February

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 70-degree day in February is weird. Two is even weirder. But three? That's never been done in recorded history until Thursday.

KDKA Meteorologist Falicia Woody went back through the records that Pittsburgh has available and couldn't find another instance of 70-degree or greater days in the month of February.

Flagstaff Hill at Phipps Conservatory is usually covered in snow on Feb. 23. But on Thursday, it was covered in people wearing shorts and t-shirts.

Our temperatures have been well above average for the past 45 days and the temps have only dipped below average a handful of times.

We're also sitting at the 24th slowest start to seeing snow, with only 14.5 inches so far, leaving us over 18 inches below normal for the season, dating back to Nov. 1.

The coming days will see more warm weather, though Friday will be a different story. The day will start off mild in the upper 40s then fall to the 30s during the day. It'll be windy and blustery with a flurry possible, and the wind will make it feel in the 20s.

By Monday we'll be back to spring-like weather with showers and highs in the upper 50s.