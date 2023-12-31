Pittsburgh welcomes 2024 with hopeful, joyous Highmark First Night celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highmark First Night 2024 was in full swing in downtown Pittsburgh, with crowds ringing in the new year.

The mood was joyous and hopeful, and a six-hour family-friendly New Year's Eve extravaganza began at 6 p.m.

"I'm so happy to be here, be with my family, the people of Pittsburgh, just be together again," Pittsburgher Shannell Simms said of the celebrations.

Despite the cold rain, Pittsburghers came out to enjoy Highmark First Night, which covers a 14-block area Downtown to kick off the new year. The Cultural District featured live music, dance, theater, visual arts, magic, activities for kids, and a community parade.

And, of course, no new year is complete without the fireworks; an earlier display for kids was set off Sunday evening.

Some Pittsburghers shared their New Year's resolutions.

"[In] 2024, [I] want to spend more time with family, more quality time. Read more, just be a better partner, be a better family person," Andy Baych said.

"Working on our house here in the North Side, spending time with these girls," resident Shawn Brucker added.

Security was ever present this year, having expected 10 to 20,000 Pittsburghers for the festivities. City and county police, Port Authority, private security, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with mounted police and dogs, were dispatched to keep everyone safe.

"I'm really excited to see what happens this year. I'm excited to see how we improve Pittsburgh," Pittsburgher Addyson Simms said.

Another fireworks show will happen right after the countdown to midnight.