Pitt Women's volleyball head coach Dan Fisher signs new contract extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced a contract extension with women's volleyball head coach Dan Fisher.

According to the University of Pittsburgh, Fisher's contract is expected to last until 2030.

In 2024, Fisher was elected as the ACVA coach of the year.

During his tenure he won six ACC championships, led his team to four consecutive National Semifinals and earned five Regional Final appearances in a row.

"I'm specifically grateful to Chancellor Joan Gabel and Allen Greene for the trust they put into our program. In these uncertain times in college athletics, it feels good to have a partner like Allen to chart these unknown waters with," Fisher said.

The year 2024 marked the Pitt Panthers' most successful season yet, as the team received the ACC Championship and made a National Semifinal appearance. Pitt won 33 times that season, that being the most wins they had since 1987.

For the second consecutive season, all seven Pitt volleyball starters received all-conference honors and were represented on the ACVA East Coast All-Region Team.