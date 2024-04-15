Pitt study shows treating concussions in kids soon after injury speeds up recovery

Pitt study finds when kids are treated immediately for concussions, their recovery is quicker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new study from the University of Pittsburgh looked at concussions in younger kids and found that if kids get treatment for a concussion soon after the injury, their recovery was noticeably quicker.

Researchers looked at kids ages 5 to 9 because there aren't a lot of studies of concussions for kids that age. Using children from the Pittsburgh region, they found that kids were able to return to normal activities quicker if they started treatment sooner after their concussion, rather than waiting to see if symptoms improved on their own.

Dr. Alicia Trbovich, a University of Pittsburgh neuropsychologist, led the study.

"There is a few things that little kids get more, like trampoline injuries and more recreational activities, falling off of things -- bikes, for example, they're just learning to ride a bike," Dr. Trbovich. "But we do see a fair number of sports. There's even tackle football for 6-year-olds."

Dr. Trbovich says concussion treatment has changed. Treatment now usually involves getting back to regular activity quickly, rather than avoiding it. She suggests kids who get concussions see a specialist rather than just their pediatrician for specific therapies to help them recover faster.

You can find concussion experts who treat young children with concussions here.