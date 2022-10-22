Watch CBS News
Pitt students stand in solidarity with Iranian citizens fighting for freedom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 100 Pitt students gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland as a show of solidarity with the people of Iran.

The students say they stand especially with the women who are currently fighting for their freedom. 

A Carnegie Mellon University professor from Iran says a lot of women there don't have certain basic human rights.

The students have also sent a letter to Pitt's chancellor, asking for the school to release an official statement in support of those fighting for their freedom. 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 7:31 AM

