Pitt School of Medicine ADHD study finds childhood prescriptions not linked to substance abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For children with ADHD, medication is often the first line of treatment.

However, some families may be hesitant to use those prescription stimulants out of fear they could lay the groundwork for future substance use.

That said, a new study could alleviate those concerns.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine tracked nearly 600 patients over a 16-year period and found that childhood use of prescription stimulants was not linked to harmful substance use or substance use disorders as those patients became teenagers or young adults.

