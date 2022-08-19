Pitt requiring masks in indoor public spaces while on main campus

Pitt requiring masks in indoor spaces on Allegheny Co. campuses

Pitt requiring masks in indoor spaces on Allegheny Co. campuses

Pitt requiring masks in indoor spaces on Allegheny Co. campuses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh is again requiring masks to be worn while indoors at public places on its campus in Oakland.

The university says the community transmission level in Allegheny County is now 'high.'

This means that anyone on the school's main campus is now required to wear a mask while indoors until the community transmission level drops back down to 'medium.'

The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask when COVID-19 levels are high.

None of Pitt's other campuses are affected right now.