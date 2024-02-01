Pitt professor's study finds return to office mandates hurt worker morale and company performance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A professor at Pitt says that companies are not improving performance by forcing employees to come back to the office.

He says in fact, they're damaging performance.

Business professor Mark Ma says his research found evidence that return to office mandates reduce employee satisfaction but don't increase the bottom line.

He says additional evidence shows that companies would benefit from allowing high-performance employees to work from home, rather than tanking employees' morale and shareholder value by bringing them back to the office.