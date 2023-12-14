Pitt volleyball falls to Nebraska in NCAA semifinals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt volleyball lost 3-0 to Nebraska on Thursday in the NCAA Division I semifinals in Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena.

Pitt (29-5) lost the first set 25-20, lost the second set 25-23 and lost 25-17 in set three.

After the match, Pitt volleyball on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanked the fans after an "incredible season" came to an end.

"Pitt Nation, thank you for your continued support all year long. We'll be back. H2P," the post said.

The No. 1 seed Panthers were in the final four for the third consecutive year, this time facing the Huskers, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed. Thursday's match was a rematch of a 2021 semifinal matchup, one Nebraska won 3-1.

Coming into the matchup, Nebraska was 13-0 against Pitt, according to the NCAA.

Nebraska (33-1) plays Sunday in the championship game, facing the winner of Wisconsin-Texas. Sunday will be the Huskers' 11th NCAA championship appearance.