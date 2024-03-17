Pitt men's basketball denied NCAA tournament bid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pitt Panthers men's basketball team has not qualified for the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Pitt entered Selection Sunday with a 22-11 overall record and a 12-8 record in ACC play. They ranked 40th in NET rankings and Pomeroy ratings with four Quadrant 1 victories.

The Panthers could still earn a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. The bracket will be announced at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Colorado, Boise State, Virginia and Colorado State were the last four teams to clinch a berth in the 68-team field.