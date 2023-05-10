Watch CBS News
Pitt legend Rickey Jackson earns degree at 65

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 8, 2023 (Pt. 1)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 8, 2023 (Pt. 1) 09:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt legend Rickey Jackson recently earned his degree from the university at 65 years old.

Jackson was one of 2,500 Class of 2023 students to walk across the stage on April 30. He graduated with a degree in social sciences from the College of General Studies.

"My mother would've loved it, my father wanted me to get it," he told the university. "I know they'd be proud of me."

His graduation came 40 years after he left Pitt to enter the NFL Draft. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL, including 13 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. 

He won a Super Bowl in 1994 and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.   

First published on May 9, 2023 / 8:24 PM

