Pitt installing 'panic buttons' inside classrooms following series of swatting calls earlier this year

Pitt installing 'panic buttons' in classrooms this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh's classrooms will have a new feature when students return this fall.

The university is installing new "panic buttons" inside of classrooms.

They're designed to be used by students or faculty if there is an active threat on campus.

When someone hits the button, the classroom door is automatically locked and university police will be notified.

The new safety measure is being put in place after students requested a better response from campus police following a series of swatting calls back in April.