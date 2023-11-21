Pitt football to kick off 2027 season in Ireland

DUBLIN (KDKA) -- Pitt football will kick off the 2027 season abroad in Ireland.

The Pitt Panthers and Wisconsin Badgers will face off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, slated for Aug. 28 during Week Zero of the 2027 college football campaign.

"What an honor it is for our Panthers to receive an invitation to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin," said coach Pat Narduzzi in a news release. "As a coach, you want the young men in your program to have impactful personal experiences, on and off the field. I am grateful our team will have the opportunity to play in this special game against a great opponent like Wisconsin."

It's the first time Pitt will play a football game out of the United States since 1989. On Dec. 2, the Panthers defeated Rutgers 46-29 in the Emerald Isle Classic at Landsdowne Road Stadium in Dublin.

"This is an absolutely tremendous opportunity for our football program, not only athletically but also culturally," Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a news release. "Visiting a new continent will be a life-changing experience for our student-athletes. The trip to Ireland will be something that members of our program—student-athletes, coaches, staff and also our tremendous donors and fans—will always remember. Pitt football will have this memorable international exposure along with the benefit of a national Week Zero television audience."

Pitt is 3-0 all-time against Wisconsin. The teams last met during the 1967 season, but they're now scheduled to play twice in a two-year period with another game scheduled at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. In Ireland, Pitt will be the designated home team.

Pitt said information about travel and hospitality ticket packages will be available at a later date.