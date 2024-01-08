Larry Fitzgerald to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh legend Larry Fitzgerald is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fitzgerald will go into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 class, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday. The class of 2024 will be inducted on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Fitzgerald was a star wide receiver at Pitt during his two seasons on campus in 2002 and 2003. In 26 career games, he tallied 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns, which is a school record.

In 2003, Fitzgerald was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year, won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver and was a first-team All-American selection. He had 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns that season.

"Larry Fitzgerald's career at Pitt was absolutely unforgettable," Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi said in a program-issued release on Monday. "It's not just the big plays he made, those gigantic catches, but it was the incredible class he displayed on and off the field. Personally, I will never forget him handing the ball to the officials after every touchdown. Pure class. Everyone at Pitt is so proud of Larry and offers their congratulations on his election to the College Football Hall of Fame."

Fitzgerald was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Twenty-four other Pitt players are in the Hall of Fame.

"Larry Fitzgerald is a Hall of Famer by any definition, not only for his incredible play on the field but also for his passionate commitment to helping others," said Heather Lyke, Pitt's athletic director, in Monday's release. "The University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to call Larry a Panther. We look forward to welcoming him back to campus this fall to celebrate this richly deserved honor."

The rest of the 2024 class includes Randy Moss, Julius Peppers and Alex Smith.