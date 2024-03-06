Pitt Eats open two new concepts at The Eatery, increasing dining options at the university

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt students will now have even more options when they're looking for places to eat on campus.

The university announced the opening of two new concepts at the Eater, Kokumi, and The Briny Pickle.

Kokumi will offer students multiple cuisines including Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African.

"Kokumi is a reflection of the diverse community of students, faculty and staff we have here at Pitt," Vice President of Operations Quintin Eason said. "We're giving a number of students a taste of home that they couldn't get elsewhere on campus. At the same time, we're expanding the palates of others who are eager to try something new and flavorful that they might be nervous trying outside the campus environment."

Meanwhile, students looking for a quick bite to eat can do so at the Briny Pickle which is a corner deli concept offering custom-made sandwiches, soups, and other deli-style offerings.

"The Briny Pickle is an opportunity to provide familiar comfort food that we can quickly prepare that isn't burgers or pizza," Eason said. "It goes further than a traditional sandwich station and further than a station that just does soups or salads. It is an authentic deli."

More information on The Eatery, its renovation plans, and what types of food options are available inside can be found on their website at this link.