Pitt renames conference room, unveils portrait to honor state's first Black woman pharmacist

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh is celebrating the legacy of the first Black woman to ever practice pharmacy in Pennsylvania.

Ella P. Stewart's legacy began in the city of Pittsburgh. She graduated from Pitt's School of Pharmacy in 1916.

The university unveiled the Ella P. Stewart conference room and a portrait of the late pharmacist on Tuesday.

Students have been advocating for years to have some sort of dedication for her, and they are thrilled that their years of work on this project have finally come to fruition.

"We now get to speak not only about the history that Dr. Stewart made but the future she carved," said student Hailey Baxter.

"She is the definition of true professionalism, someone who constantly is fighting for better. Ella P. Stewart's name should never die. I am so proud of all the people in this room who have helped her legacy to live," said Rena Reid, a student.

The room and portrait are located on the fifth floor of Salk Hall at Pitt.