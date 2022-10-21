Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson to stand trial on strangulation, simple assault charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Suspended Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson will stand trial on charges of strangulation and simple assault after a woman accused him of attacking her.

While two charges were held for court, charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment were dismissed after a hearing Thursday.

Johnson, a freshman, was suspended from the team after his arrest.

Police were called to Forbes Avenue for reported assaults on the night of Sept. 6 and the morning of Sept. 7. A woman said Johnson slapped her across the face for getting him and his phone wet on Sept. 5, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told police Johnson later started an argument with her on the morning of Sept. 6, wouldn't let her leave the apartment and punched her multiple times.

When he left for practice, police said the victim left the apartment. Photos show the woman with bruising on her arms, collarbone, shoulder and chest and scratches on her back. She received medical treatment for multiple bruises and a concussion.

Pitt's athletic department said Johnson's indefinite suspension hasn't changed after the hearing.