Watch CBS News
Local News

Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanors in domestic violence case

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson to stand trial on strangulation, simple assault charges
Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson to stand trial on strangulation, simple assault charges 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Suspended Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts on Friday. 

The 18-year-old freshman pleaded guilty to strangulation and simple assault and was ordered to serve one year of probation, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported

The strangulation charge was originally a felony but prosecutors reduced it to a misdemeanor as part of the plea agreement, according to the Trib. 

Police were called to Forbes Avenue for reported assaults on the night of Sept. 6 and the morning of Sept. 7. A woman said Johnson slapped her across the face for getting him and his phone wet on Sept. 5, according to the criminal complaint. 

The woman told police Johnson later started an argument with her on the morning of Sept. 6, wouldn't let her leave the apartment and punched her multiple times.

When he left for practice, police said the victim left the apartment. Photos show the woman with bruising on her arms, collarbone, shoulder and chest and scratches on her back. She received medical treatment for multiple bruises and a concussion.  

Johnson also has to complete a batterer's intervention program and isn't allowed to have any contact with the victim or possess firearms, the Trib said. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 1:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.