One person in custody following shootout in Pitcairn

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITCAIRN (KDKA) - One person is in custody and an investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired in Pitcairn on Saturday afternoon.

According to information provided to KDKA by Allegheny County Police, just before 3 p.m., Pitcairn Police were called to the 100 block of Brinton Avenue for reports of two groups of people shooting at one another. 

While no injuries were reported, two vehicles were caught in the crossfire, and at least one stolen gun was recovered near the scene by police. 

Along with the stolen gun, police also took 20-year-old Jameel Anger of Pitcairn was taken into custody. Anger is now facing charges of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license. 

Now, Allegheny County Police Department detectives are investigating the incident. 

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

