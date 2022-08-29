Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall

Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall

Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitcairn Police officers helped local kids get set up for a successful school year at Sunday's 'Shop With a Cop' event at the Monroeville Mall.

Kids got free backpacks stuffed with school supplies and got to shop with the officers for other back to school essentials at Macy's.

Macy's sponsors the event along with the Pennsylvania State Police.