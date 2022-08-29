Watch CBS News
Local News

Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall
Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitcairn Police officers helped local kids get set up for a successful school year at Sunday's 'Shop With a Cop' event at the Monroeville Mall.

Kids got free backpacks stuffed with school supplies and got to shop with the officers for other back to school essentials at Macy's.

Macy's sponsors the event along with the Pennsylvania State Police.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 1:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.