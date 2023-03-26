Pitcairn police, K9 unit called to assist in pursuit of a stolen vehicle
PITCAIRN (KDKA) - Police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase through Braddock on Saturday afternoon.
According to Pitcairn police, they were called to assist Turtle Creek Police in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
A K9 unit was also called to help in tracking the suspect.
Police also recovered a stolen 9mm handgun on the scene.
