Watch CBS News
Local News

Pitcairn police, K9 unit called to assist in pursuit of a stolen vehicle

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn, Turtle Creek police search for stolen car suspect
Pitcairn, Turtle Creek police search for stolen car suspect 00:16

PITCAIRN (KDKA) - Police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase through Braddock on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Pitcairn police, they were called to assist Turtle Creek Police in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. 

A K9 unit was also called to help in tracking the suspect. 

Police also recovered a stolen 9mm handgun on the scene. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.