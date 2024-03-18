Pittsburgh-area man on "most wanted" list arrested in Las Vegas after 4 years on the run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wanted man from Pitcairn was arrested in Nevada over the weekend after nearly four years on the run.

In a news release on Monday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said that 28-year-old Jamal Bailey was arrested on Sunday in Las Vegas on firearm and drug charges. The sheriff's office said that he has been a fugitive since April 2020 after failing to show up for trial on a case involving two firearms charges and one drug charge.

"A nationwide bench warrant, identifying Bailey as a dangerous fugitive, was issued in May 2020 for violation of bond conditions," the news release said.

The sheriff's office said that detectives from its office learned last October that Bailey was using an address in Las Vegas. The detectives reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for assistance in finding Bailey. Law enforcement said in the news release that the 28-year-old man avoided arrest for the last six months by "changing addresses in and around Las Vegas."

He will remain in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas pending extradition back to Allegheny County. The sheriff's office said he was considered a "most wanted" fugitive.