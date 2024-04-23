Pitbull bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitbull is coming to Star Lake this year.

Mr. Worldwide, joined by T-Pain, will bring his 26-city Party After Dark Tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The tour kicks off Aug. 21 in Bristow, Virginia, and makes more than two dozen stops across the country in cities like Cuyahoga Falls, Buffalo, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City. He also has another stop in Pennsylvania. Before Burgettstown in September, he'll be in Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 24.

Live Nation promises "another incredibly dynamic tour with an electrifying mix of his biggest career-spanning hits of instantly recognizable smashes and surprises."

The Party After Dark Tour comes on the heels of The Triology Tour, which Pitbull headlined along with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, is a Grammy Award-winning international superstar who has billions of audio streams and hundreds of gold and platinum certifications. His signature "EEEEEEEYOOOOOO" yell is actually trademarked -- it's one of fewer than 40 sounds that fall under trademark protection by the by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Live Nation says. He's behind hits like "Fireball," "Give Me Everything" and "Timber."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.