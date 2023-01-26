Pitaland listed in Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list for 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eatery known for its Mediterranean offerings has landed on a popular list of the top restaurants to eat at in the United States this year.

Pitaland, located in the city's Brookline neighborhood, cracked into Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023 list, coming in ranked at #96.

The Brookline-based Mediterranean bakery opened nearly 55 years ago and has been responsible for helping stock area restaurants and bakeries with pita-bread needs, often baking 10,000 items per day.

Pitaland opened its own cafe nearly a decade ago, and one Yelper calls it "one of the best-kept secrets" in Pittsburgh.

Joe and Jocelyne Chahine founded the bakery and restaurant after immigrating to the U.S. from Lebanon and through the 50+ years in business, it remains a family operation.

Pitaland was the only Pittsburgh restaurant to make the top 100 list and one of only three Pennsylvania restaurants to be included.