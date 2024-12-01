Pittsburgh International Airport sends workers to Erie to help with record snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Erie experienced record-breaking snowfall this weekend, finding themselves getting nearly three feet of snow in some areas, Pittsburgh International Airport provided its snow-fighters to help with the impact of the storm.

The Pittsburgh crew left around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning to assist with keeping the airport clear amid the massive storm.

Pittsburgh International Airport has helped Erie with snowfall in the past when the snow doesn't hit our area.

"Safety and security are always the top priorities and when Erie asked for help, our team stepped up to answer the call," said Pittsburgh International Airport's Vice President of Airport Operations Jim Moorhead. "[Pittsburgh's] team of snow fighters is among the best in the country, and we knew we could help."

Erie County found itself under a local disaster emergency and the city enacted a snow emergency. Governor Josh Shapiro also announced on social media that the Pennsylvania National Guard was activated to help those stranded due to the storm.

Among those sent to Erie to help were Tony Pavlovich, Gary Radford, Eugene Walker, Jason Rudge, and Jim McClelland.

"It's one of the busiest travel periods of the year and it's important to keep the national airspace moving," Moorhead said.

According to the Erie Times News, this current storm dumped nearly three feet of snow including 22.6 inches alone on Friday, breaking the one-day total record of 21.8 which happened in 2017.