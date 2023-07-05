'PIT 2 WORK' offers construction training for those looking to advance their careers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you are looking for some training to help your trade career, you might want to look into the PIT 2 WORK program.

PIT 2 WORK is a construction training program for a variety of trades that's going on at the new terminal construction at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

It is a six-week training opportunity that will immediately immerse you in all aspects of construction, and what better construction project to work and learn on than the new terminal being built at Pittsburgh's International Airport?

Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlick said there are a variety of jobs you can shadow and learn from, and he says that this program is a great way to build a bridge and create opportunities with the surrounding community.

"The airport is really focused on breaking down barriers to entry and accessibility," he said. "That is very important to us. And we believe that the workforce should really represent the community that we serve, so as a result, we developed, in conjunction with our partners, a Pitt to work program, which we call 'PIT 2 WORK,' which is really a free training program designed to link the community to the new building project here at the airport and the building trades."

This program is designed specifically for people looking to learn and grow, whether they are somebody who is out of school for the summer and looking to acquire some new skills, or if they are someone that has been in a trade for a long time and is looking to potentially advance further in your trade field.

PIT 2 WORK is looking for anyone and everyone and they offer childcare, accessibility with public transit and even a small stipend.

"It's carpenters, laborers, plumbers, painters," Kerlick said. "We have a lot of different trades out here, and so the PIT 2 WORK program is focusing on all of those."

The PIT 2 WORK program is now accepting applications and the next training class will be coming up in about six weeks.