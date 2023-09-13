Pirates welcome Puerto Rican photo exhibit '3000' to PNC Park

Pirates welcome Puerto Rican photo exhibit '3000' to PNC Park

Pirates welcome Puerto Rican photo exhibit '3000' to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates are honoring the late, great Roberto Clemente this week.

A new black-and-white photo exhibit titled '3,000' is now at PNC Park.

The pieces arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico and there's a selection of images that tell the story of Clemente's life and legacy including his 3,000th hit in 1972.

KDKA

The images were captured by veteran photojournalist Luis Ramos.

You can check out the photo exhibit this week at PNC Park.