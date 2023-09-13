Watch CBS News
Local News

Pirates welcome Puerto Rican photo exhibit '3000' to PNC Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates welcome Puerto Rican photo exhibit '3000' to PNC Park
Pirates welcome Puerto Rican photo exhibit '3000' to PNC Park 01:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates are honoring the late, great Roberto Clemente this week.

A new black-and-white photo exhibit titled '3,000' is now at PNC Park.

The pieces arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico and there's a selection of images that tell the story of Clemente's life and legacy including his 3,000th hit in 1972.

26fd572144cb6fabceed7b456297da17.jpg
KDKA

The images were captured by veteran photojournalist Luis Ramos. 

You can check out the photo exhibit this week at PNC Park. 

First published on September 13, 2023 / 1:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.