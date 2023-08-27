Pirates welcome Kent Tekulve, Elroy Face, Bob Friend, and Dick Groat into team hall of fame

Pirates introduce four new members of team hall of fame

Pirates introduce four new members of team hall of fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is known for its successful sports teams and through that success, dozens of legends have emerged.

Now, a new group has cemented their place in the foundation that makes Pittsburgh the city of champions.

Despite a 10-6 loss at the hands of the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night and a season that hasn't been one of success, the Pirates inducted four former franchise greats into the Pirates Hall of Fame.

Kent Tekulve, the closer for the 1979 World Series champion Pirates, Elroy Face, from the 1960 World Series team, and the late Bob Friend and Dick Groat were all inducted into the team's hall.

Along with recognizing the four new hall of famers on their wall of fame, the Pirates also honored them on the field prior to Saturday night's game.

Tekulve said that winning at the highest level...well, it's not easy.

"The Pirates have won five world championships, they're not easy to win, these guys and Steve's [Blass] group, were able to set up us to win three of those five in a period of 19 years," he said. "It has to be the best era in the history of Pirates baseball as far as success on the field."

The ceremony focused mostly on the three members of the 1960 team and of course, the game seven World Series victory when the legendary Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run to stun the mighty New York Yankees at Forbes Field.

As it was during those legendary runs, the focus yesterday was on family.

"Your second family is your family in the clubhouse, your teammates, and although we're here today being honored for what we did and what we accomplished during our careers, what really happens, and one of the things that I am most proud of is that everybody in this group was able to be a part of bringing a world championship to the city of Pittsburgh and to the people of Pittsburgh," Tekulve said.

In all, it was a great walk down memory lane and a fitting tribute to these giants in Pirates history.