Pirates

Pirates trade catcher Tyler Heineman to Toronto, return Drew Maggi to Double-A Altoona

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Ahead of today's series finale with the Washington Nationals, the Pirates announced a couple of roster moves. 

The team traded catcher Tyler Heineman to the Toronto Blue Jays for infielder Vinny Capra. 

Heineman was designated for assignment last week and Capra was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. 

Lastly, following his first career hits in the second game of the doubleheader against Washington, Drew Maggi was officially returned to Double-A Altoona. 

The Pirates will look to sweep the Nationals today at 1:35 p.m. before they head to Tampa. 

The Pirates and Rays have begun the season as the two hottest teams in baseball and have the second-best and best records in all of the MLB, respectively on April 30. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 10:58 AM

