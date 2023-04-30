Pirates trade catcher Tyler Heineman to Toronto, return Drew Maggi to Double-A Altoona

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Ahead of today's series finale with the Washington Nationals, the Pirates announced a couple of roster moves.

The team traded catcher Tyler Heineman to the Toronto Blue Jays for infielder Vinny Capra.

Heineman was designated for assignment last week and Capra was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

RELATED: 'Continue to grind:' Drew Maggi records first major league hits after 13 years

Lastly, following his first career hits in the second game of the doubleheader against Washington, Drew Maggi was officially returned to Double-A Altoona.

The Pirates will look to sweep the Nationals today at 1:35 p.m. before they head to Tampa.

The Pirates and Rays have begun the season as the two hottest teams in baseball and have the second-best and best records in all of the MLB, respectively on April 30.