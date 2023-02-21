Pirates spring training: All eyes on Andrew McCutchen during first full-squad workouts

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) — Spring training is officially underway for the Pirates.

The team was in Bradenton, Florida, for Monday's first day of full-squad workouts. And everyone had their eyes on Andrew McCutchen, who is back with the Pirates after signing this offseason.

He might not be the same player as he was 10 years ago, but he can definitely help this team. He signed with Pittsburgh because he thinks the team is headed in the right direction and feels like the Pirates be competitive this season.

"I believe optimism is here," McCutchen said. "I think it's a matter of us going out and being consistent with it and believing."

McCutchen went on to say that he doesn't care where he bats in the lineup or where he plays in the field. He's just glad to be wearing the Pirates uniform again.

"I'm just trying to do my due diligence and get to know everybody," he said. "Just to make myself comfortable again. A lot of new faces that I've never seen. That takes time."