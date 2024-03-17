Pirates sign outfielder Michael Taylor to a one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced they have signed 32-year-old outfielder Michael Taylor to a one-year contract.

In 2023, Taylor hit 21 home runs and ranked fifth among American League center fielders with five defensive runs saved while with the Minnesota Twins.

While with the Twins, Taylor had 110 starts and ranked fifth in fielding percentage at .990, all while recording only three errors in 293 total chances.

In 2021, he was the first center fielder to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award since Willie Wilson won in 1980.

Since becoming a big leaguer in 2014, Taylor has a .239 average with 127 doubles, 23 triples, 95 home runs, 332 RBIs, and 108 stolen bases in 969 games between the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins.

In order to make room for Taylor on the roster, right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

The Pirates also signed right-handed pitcher Domingo German to a minor league deal and that also includes a non-roster invitation to the major league camp.

The Pirates will open the season on March 28 against the Miami Marlins and their home opener is set for Friday, April 5 against the Baltimore Orioles at 4:12 p.m.