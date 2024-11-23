Pirates acquire Peter Strzelecki from Guardians, tender several contracts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates made a slew of roster moves on Friday, including acquiring a pitcher from the Cleveland Guardians.

The team announced they acquired right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki for cash considerations.

Strzelecki, a relief pitcher, appeared in 10 games for the Guardians, recording 9 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.31. He has a career ERA of 3.44 and 86 strikeouts across 77 appearances.

Along with acquiring Strzelecki, the Pirates tendered contracts to multiple players. Among them were Ji-Hwan Bae, Joey Bart, David Bednar, Oneil Cruz, Henry Davis, Jared Jones, Endy Rodriguez, Paul Skenes, Jack Suwinski, and others.

The Pirates, however, did not tender contracts to Bryan De La Cruz, Connor Joe, and Hunter Stratton, making them free agents.

De La Cruz was acquired by the Pirates at the trade deadline in hopes that he could bolster their offense, but he struggled in Pittsburgh, recording just three home runs and 17 RBIs.

The current roster sits at 36 players.