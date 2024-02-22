Pirates reportedly sign pitcher Mitch Keller to five-year extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates' ace right-hander is reportedly being locked up to a five-year extension.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Pirates are in agreement with Keller on the extension.

Last season Keller pitched 194.1 innings and recorded a 13-9 record with a 4.21 ERA with 210 strikeouts and 55 walks.

He was also named an NL All-Star.

Throughout his career, he has a 25-38 record with a 4.71 ERA and 521 strikeouts.

The deal is reported to be worth $77 million.

The Pirates will kick off their Spring Training schedule this Saturday at 1:05 p.m. when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

