Pirates reportedly plan to bring back out-of-town scoreboard at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular feature of PNC Park is reportedly returning in 2023.

According to a report from the Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey, the out-of-town scoreboard will once again be seen on the Clemente Wall in right field.

The decision was announced during a Pirates town hall meeting on Monday night and Pirates PresidentTravis Williams along with General Manager Ben Cherington and Manager Derek Shelton conveyed that would return.

Fans this past season were unhappy with the decision to turn the right field wall into digital advertising space.

Mackey's report also added that the town hall was attended by around "50-60 people" and "several of those who attended had recently canceled their season tickets."

The decision is believed to have been made after an uproar by fans on social media and in post-season surveys.