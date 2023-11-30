Pirates reportedly hire Sarah Gelles as assistant general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates are continuing to make history by reportedly hiring a new assistant general manager, Sarah Gelles.

Gelles joins a baseball operations department that already includes Caitlyn Callahan, who made history in 2022 as the Pirates' first uniformed coach.

RELATED: New Pirates Coach Caitlyn Callahan Focused On Her Job, Not History

For the past five seasons, Gelles was the Houston Astros' Research and Development Department Director.

During that time span, the Astors won their division four times, two American League Pennants, and a World Series.

This represents a bit of a homecoming for Gelles who was an intern with the Pirates in 2009.

The majority of Gelles's more than a decade in professional baseball was spent with Orioles who she was with from 2011-2018. She was their coordinator of baseball analytics and then in 2014 was promoted to director of baseball analytics.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details