Pirates reinstate Cole Tucker from the injured list
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Earlier this week, the Pirates placed Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 injured list.
On Saturday, the team reinstated him.
In order to make room for Tucker, the team option Tucupita Marcano to Double-A Altoona.
So far this year, in 11 games, Tucker has struck out 16 times in 41 at-bats and has a .170 batting average.
While he was reinstated, Tucker is not in the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Padres.
