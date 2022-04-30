Watch CBS News

Pirates reinstate Cole Tucker from the injured list

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Earlier this week, the Pirates placed Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 injured list.

On Saturday, the team reinstated him.

In order to make room for Tucker, the team option Tucupita Marcano to Double-A Altoona.

So far this year, in 11 games, Tucker has struck out 16 times in 41 at-bats and has a .170 batting average.

While he was reinstated, Tucker is not in the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Padres.

April 30, 2022

