Pirates recall Drew Maggi from Altoona, place Bryan Reynolds on bereavement list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their series finale with the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon.

The club announced they have selected infielder Drew Maggi from Double-A Altoona.

Maggi will wear number 39 and his first appearance will be his MLB debut after playing 1,155 minor league games across 13 seasons in MiLB.

The move as made as the team announced that Bryan Reynolds was placed on the Bereavement List.

In order to make room for Maggi, the Pirates placed Ji Man Choi on the 60-day injured list retroactive to April 14.

The Pirates will take on the Reds in the finale of a three-game series today at PNC Park at 1:35 p.m.