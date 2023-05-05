Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman completes first 'immaculate inning' of 2023 MLB season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Despite the Pirates being swept in Tampa, there was a highlight for the Pirates as pitcher Colin Holderman recorded an 'immaculate inning.'
Holderman took the mound in the 7th inning and it took just nine pitches to retire all three batters, striking out all three.
Holderman is just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to complete an 'immaculate inning.'
