Watch CBS News
Pirates

Pirates pitcher Colin Holderman completes first 'immaculate inning' of 2023 MLB season

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 4, 2023 (Pt. 1)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 4, 2023 (Pt. 1) 05:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Despite the Pirates being swept in Tampa, there was a highlight for the Pirates as pitcher Colin Holderman recorded an 'immaculate inning.'

Holderman took the mound in the 7th inning and it took just nine pitches to retire all three batters, striking out all three.

Holderman is just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to complete an 'immaculate inning.'

First published on May 5, 2023 / 4:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.