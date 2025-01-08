Former Pirates pitcher Bob Veale dies at 89 - "One of the most dominant left-handed pitchers."

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Tuesday the death of former pitcher and World Series champion Bob Veale.

He was a member of the Pirates from 1962-1972 and in that time, he recorded a record of 116-91, a 3.06 ERA, and 1652 strikeouts in 341 appearances, 255 of them being starts.

"Bob was an integral member of the Pirates who helped our team capture back-to-back division titles as well as the 1971 World Series," said Pirates Chairman, Bob Nutting. "He was one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers in all of Major League Baseball during his remarkable big league career that he proudly spent a majority of as a member of the Pirates. He was a great man who will be missed."

In 1964, Veale led the National League in strikeouts with 250 and became the third Pirates pitcher in team history to lead the NL in strikeouts, joining Rube Waddell in 1900 and Preacher Roe in 1945.

Veale remains as second all-time in strikeouts in the Pirates' history with 1,652, ninth in shutouts with 20, tied for 10th in wins with 116, and ninth in ERA at 3.06.

Veale was 89 years old.