Pirates past and present make impact felt at All-Star Game, National League wins 3-2

SEATTLE (KDKA) - A former Pirate won All-Star MVP and Mitch Keller surrendered a home run in a 3-2 National League victory at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Just three years removed from being non-tendered by the Pirates, the now Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz was named MVP after he hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning in Seattle.

Elias Díaz just flipped this #AllStarGame on its head! pic.twitter.com/a676EZsZ53 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023

"I honestly can't believe that my name is going to be next to some of those names," Díaz said with a translator as he held the crystal bat given to the game's MVP. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would be in this position."

In December 2019, the Pirates did not tender Diaz, allowing him to become a free agent.

The 32-year-old won the MVP trophy in his first all-star appearance.

Meanwhile, Mitch Keller took the hill in the bottom of the second inning, throwing 11 pitches and giving up a home run to Yandy Diaz, which gave the American League a 1-0 lead.

He'd quickly bounce back, striking out Adolis Garcia and getting Austin Hays to ground out.

Mitch's first strikeout as an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/KphLS8URCF — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2023

Unfortunately, Keller, one of two Pirates' pitchers in the Midsummer Classic, was the only one to get game action. Despite being a two-time all-star closer, David Bednar was not called into action in the ninth inning.

The Pirates are back in action on Friday when the San Francisco Giants come to PNC Park for a 7:05 p.m. matchup.